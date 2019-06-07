Muralists wanting to add their art to the outside of a building in Holmen could be restricted in their plans if a new ordinance is adopted.
At its May 28 meeting, the Holmen Planning Commission began the process to create an ordinance regulating the placement of murals in the village. The draft is considered a work-in-progress, still needing a definition of a mural and any limits on size.
The motivation for an ordinance regulating outdoor murals began with discussion at the planning commission’s April meeting when an agenda item listed a proposal for a mural in the downtown district.
The proponents of the mural did not attend the April meeting, and the commissioners and village staff determined Holmen didn’t have the means to regulate public art.
“Murals don’t fall anywhere” (within the village’s code of ordinances), Holmen Village Administrator Scott Heinig said. “We didn’t have criteria as to what the village would accept.”
According to the draft ordinance regulating murals, the village won’t accept the type of art in architecturally sensitive areas such as the South Holmen Drive corridor area and the Seven Bridges area or on buildings in historic districts. Outdoor murals won’t be allowed in residential zoned districts.
Any mural design deemed vulgar or distracting or inappropriate to the community would not be allowed.
The draft ordinance provided that mural designs should “resonate images of some form of architectural or historic significance to the Holmen community, such as the community’s landscape, culture, evolution or overall identity.”
Other provisions include the mural artists need to obtain permission from property owners. The proposed mural will need to be presented at a public hearing held by the planning commission and then approved by the village’s site plan and architectural review board.
The artists will need to submit a comprehensive plan, including the financial means, for maintaining the artwork and any impacts to the immediate area.
Commissioners asked about the penalties that would be applied in an ordinance violation and whether the property owner would be held partially responsible.
They also wondered about murals already on display in the community.
“Existing murals would be grandfathered as long as they aren’t changed,” Heinig said, “but any changes would fall under the ordinance.”
The planning commission will need to review a revised draft of the ordinance before it can vote to send it to a public hearing and on to the village board for final adoption.
Annexation and new development
The planning commission also voted to recommend the village board approve the annexation petition of 37.01 acres owned by Tyler and Amanda McCoy and currently located in the town of Holland in the Seven Bridges area.
“The annexation is consistent with the village’s comprehensive plan and the boundary agreement we have with the town,” Heinig said.
The commissioners, acting in their capacity as the village’s site plan and architectural review board, approved the design for the third phase of the multi-family complex in the southern part of the village.
In addition to the three-story apartment complex, other amenities include in the proposed development are a community center building, a workout space and ponds that will serve as a stormwater retention sites.
