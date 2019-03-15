A total of 17 Holmen High School DECA members qualified to advance to the International Career Development Conference during the state career development conference.

The international conference is April 25 through May 1 in Orlando, Fla.

At the state conference in Lake Geneva, the Holmen chapter received numerous awards for its members’ efforts throughout the year. Among the recognitions received were Gold and Diamond Chapter Awards, 100 Hours of Community Service, General Contributions to Charity, Competitive Excellence Acts of Kindness, Trick or Can, Professional Membership, Alumni Membership, DECA Inc. Membership Campaign and DECA Inc. Chapter Campaigns.

Alexa Breske, Malorie Olson, Braden Nissen and Madison Twitchell were recognized for their involvement with the Wisconsin DECA Leadership Council.

Braden Nissen also received a $1,000 post-secondary scholarship along with Malorie Olson named the Wisconsin DECA Spotlight Member of the Year. Alexa Breske was awarded the Wisconsin DECA Ambassador of the Year honor.

In their competitive events, the Holmen DECA chapter had six students receive medals in their content area exams, six students receive medals in their role plays and 14 students place as top-ten finalists in their categories.

The chapter also had the following place winners: four first-place winners, two second-place winners, two third-place winners, three fourth-place winners and one sixth-place winner.

Below are the results from state and the list of Holmen’s international qualifiers.

The placings, medalists and ICDC qualifier results are below:

Apparel and Accessories Marketing: Madison Twitchell—Marketing Cluster Exam medalist.

Business Services Operations Research: Made Korish—top-10 finalist; Emma Swatek and Sam Ganther, top-10 finalist; Andrea Wink and Addison Hughes, top-10 finalists

Buying and Merchandising Operations Research: Sarah McGarry, top-10 finalist

Entrepreneurship Franchise Business Plan: Alex Edwardson and Bennett Conley, fourth place, ICDC qualifiers

Entrepreneurship Independent Business Plan: Darian Thompson, top-10 finalist; Camryn Lemke, top-10 finalist

Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making: Alexa Breske and Braden Nissen, first-place, Role Play 1 medalists, Role Play 2 medalists and ICDC qualifiers

Finance Operations Research: Alexa Breske and Braden Nissen, fourth place, ICDC double qualifiers

Gold Chapter and Membership/ Chapter Campaign: representing Holmen DECA at ICDC — Bennett Gunderson and Sam Barnett

Hospitality and Tourism Operations Research: Malorie Olson, sixth place, ICDC qualifier; Haley Hillman and Kendall Pickett; top-10 finalists, ICDC qualifiers; Maddy Arendt and Natalya Melvin, top-10 finalists

Hotel and Lodging Management: Micah Mravik, Role Play 2 medalist

International Business Plan: Jace Moeckly, top-10 finalist, ICDC qualifier

Marketing Communications: Zach Peterson, Marketing Cluster Exam medalist

Principles of Finance: Chloe Lichucki, top-10 finalist, Business Administration Core Exam medalist, Role Play 2 medalist

Professional Selling: Zach Peterson, Marketing Cluster Exam medalist

Quick Serve Restaurant Management: Sacia Gilbertson, Hospitality and Tourism Cluster Exam medalist

Restaurant and Food Service Management: Malorie Olson, Role Play 2 medalist

School Based Enterprise: Micah Mravik, Gold Certified, ICDC qualifier

Sports and Entertainment Marketing Operations Research: Madison Twitchell and Sacia Gilbertson, first place, ICDC qualifiers

Anna Hesch and Ella Gander, second place, ICDC qualifiers, Mara Friesen and Gwenny Burrows, third place, ICDC qualifiers

Congratulations are also extended to Kaden Banks, Delaney Gelder, Jenna Justus, Emma Keenan, Kayla Kertis, Even Mahlum, Spencer Malone, Jacob Peterson, Emerson Rhoades, Elle Stussy, and Amanda Tyvoll who also represented Holmen at the state conference.

In addition to the awards the high school members received, two Holmen DECA advisers were recognized for their dedication to Holmen and Wisconsin DECA. Nicole Osgood receiving recognition for five years of service and Heather Breske was awarded with the Wisconsin DECA Red Apple Adviser award.

Two Holmen DECA supporters also received recognition at the conference. Scott Olson, father of Holmen DECA member, Malorie Olson, received the Friend of DECA award and HHS Principal Wayne Sackett was recognized with the School Official Excellence award.

