Sixty-five Holmen DECA members attended the District 1 Career Development Conference held Jan. 12 at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

Sixty percent of the Holmen contingent received outstanding performance recognition in the conference’s competitive events.

During the conference, students took a 100-question exam ranging from marketing, management, hospitality and entrepreneurship. Afterward, each competed in two marketing and business situation role-plays with a business professional judge in a variety of categories.

One of 19 chapters attending the conference, Holmen brought home 54 contest medals with 12 overall finalists, four fourth-place winners, three third-place winners, seven second-place winners and a pair of first-place winners.

Holmen will be advancing 40 students to the State Career Development Conference in March in Lake Geneva.

Individual student results from the district competition are as follows:

Apparel and Accessories Marketing:

Madison Twitchell- Role Play 1, Role Play 2, second place

Automotive Services Marketing:

Bennett Gunderson- Role Play 2, Marketing Cluster Exam, second place

Madeline Korish- Role Play 1, overall finalist

Business Services Marketing:

Jace Moeckly- Role Play 2

Entrepreneurship Individual:

Max Hammond- Role Play 2

Food Marketing:

Darian Thompson- Role Play 1, Role Play 2

Hotel and Lodging Management:

Micah Mravik- Role Play 2, Hospitality and Tourism Cluster Exam, second place

Shantae Sheard- Role Play 1

Human Resource Management:

Amanda Tyvoll- Role Play 1, Business Management and Administration Cluster Exam, overall finalist

Marketing Communications:

Zach Peterson- Role Play 1, Role Play 2, Marketing Cluster Exam, second place

Quick Serve Restaurant Management:

Sacia Gilbertson- Role Play 1, Hospitality and Tourism Cluster Exam, first place

Restaurant and Food Service Management:

Malorie Olson- Role Play 1, Role Play 2, Hospitality and Tourism Cluster Exam, third place

Olivia Van Eijl - Marketing Cluster Exam

Retail Merchandising:

Sam Barnett- Role Play 1, Role Play 2, second place

Sports and Entertainment Marketing Individual:

Jackson Lutz- Role Play 1

Spencer Malone- Role Play 1, overall finalist

Principles of Business Management and Administration:

Kaden Banks- Role Play 2, overall finalist

Principles of Finance:

Chloe Lichucki- Role Play 1, Role Play 2, Business Administration Core Exam, first place

Elle Stussy- overall finalist

Principles of Hospitality and Tourism:

Melissa Fixmer- Role Play 2

Delaney Gelder- overall finalist

Buying and Merchandising Team:

Ella Gander and Anna Hesch- Role Play 1, overall finalists

Entrepreneurship Team:

Alexa Breske and Braden Nissen: Role Play 1, Role Play 2, Entrepreneurship Cluster Exam, second place

Hospitality Services Team:

Haley Hillman and Kendall Pickett- Role Play 2, overall finalists

Marketing Management:

Gwenny Burrows and Mara Friesen- Marketing Cluster Exam

Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team:

Brett Berget and Ryan Mead- Marketing Cluster Exam

Even Mahlum and Jacob Peterson- Role Play 2, Marketing Cluster Exam, third place

Addison Hughes and Andrea Wink- Marketing Cluster Exam, fourth place

Travel and Tourism:

Maddy Arendt and Natalya Melvin- Hospitality and Tourism Cluster Exam, overall finalists

Sam Ganther and Emma Swatek- fourth place.

