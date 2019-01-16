Sixty-five Holmen DECA members attended the District 1 Career Development Conference held Jan. 12 at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
Sixty percent of the Holmen contingent received outstanding performance recognition in the conference’s competitive events.
During the conference, students took a 100-question exam ranging from marketing, management, hospitality and entrepreneurship. Afterward, each competed in two marketing and business situation role-plays with a business professional judge in a variety of categories.
One of 19 chapters attending the conference, Holmen brought home 54 contest medals with 12 overall finalists, four fourth-place winners, three third-place winners, seven second-place winners and a pair of first-place winners.
Holmen will be advancing 40 students to the State Career Development Conference in March in Lake Geneva.
Individual student results from the district competition are as follows:
Apparel and Accessories Marketing:
Madison Twitchell- Role Play 1, Role Play 2, second place
Automotive Services Marketing:
Bennett Gunderson- Role Play 2, Marketing Cluster Exam, second place
Madeline Korish- Role Play 1, overall finalist
Business Services Marketing:
Jace Moeckly- Role Play 2
Entrepreneurship Individual:
Max Hammond- Role Play 2
Food Marketing:
Darian Thompson- Role Play 1, Role Play 2
Hotel and Lodging Management:
Micah Mravik- Role Play 2, Hospitality and Tourism Cluster Exam, second place
Shantae Sheard- Role Play 1
Human Resource Management:
Amanda Tyvoll- Role Play 1, Business Management and Administration Cluster Exam, overall finalist
Marketing Communications:
Zach Peterson- Role Play 1, Role Play 2, Marketing Cluster Exam, second place
Quick Serve Restaurant Management:
Sacia Gilbertson- Role Play 1, Hospitality and Tourism Cluster Exam, first place
Restaurant and Food Service Management:
Malorie Olson- Role Play 1, Role Play 2, Hospitality and Tourism Cluster Exam, third place
Olivia Van Eijl - Marketing Cluster Exam
Retail Merchandising:
Sam Barnett- Role Play 1, Role Play 2, second place
Sports and Entertainment Marketing Individual:
Jackson Lutz- Role Play 1
Spencer Malone- Role Play 1, overall finalist
Principles of Business Management and Administration:
Kaden Banks- Role Play 2, overall finalist
Principles of Finance:
Chloe Lichucki- Role Play 1, Role Play 2, Business Administration Core Exam, first place
Elle Stussy- overall finalist
Principles of Hospitality and Tourism:
Melissa Fixmer- Role Play 2
Delaney Gelder- overall finalist
Buying and Merchandising Team:
Ella Gander and Anna Hesch- Role Play 1, overall finalists
Entrepreneurship Team:
Alexa Breske and Braden Nissen: Role Play 1, Role Play 2, Entrepreneurship Cluster Exam, second place
Hospitality Services Team:
Haley Hillman and Kendall Pickett- Role Play 2, overall finalists
Marketing Management:
Gwenny Burrows and Mara Friesen- Marketing Cluster Exam
Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team:
Brett Berget and Ryan Mead- Marketing Cluster Exam
Even Mahlum and Jacob Peterson- Role Play 2, Marketing Cluster Exam, third place
Addison Hughes and Andrea Wink- Marketing Cluster Exam, fourth place
Travel and Tourism:
Maddy Arendt and Natalya Melvin- Hospitality and Tourism Cluster Exam, overall finalists
Sam Ganther and Emma Swatek- fourth place.
