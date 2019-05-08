The trip to the DECA International Conference April 26 to May 1 in Orlando, Fla., capped a successful year for Holmen High School DECA.
Seventeen Holmen High School students attended the conference to present their projects. To qualify for competition, students work on written projects from summer of 2018 until March. They write a 20-page project on a proposal for a business and put together a 15-minute presentation.
Alexa Breske and Braden Nissen were finalists in the Finance Operations Research Project, placing in the top 20 at the conference out of 22,000 student attendees.
Other Holmen DECA members attending were Sam Barnett, Alexa Breske, Gwenny Burrows, Bennett Conley, Alex Edwardson, Mara Friesen, Ella Gander, Sacia Gilbertson, Bennett Gunderson, Anna Hesch, Haley Hillman, Jace Moeckly, Micah Mravik, Braden Nissen, Malorie Olson, Kendall Pickett and Madison Twitchell.
Bennett Gunderson and Sam Barnett graduated from DECA leadership academies and Micah Mravik was recertified with the School Based Enterprise. The Holmen chapter’s school-based enterprise involved documenting and reporting on the school and the entrepreneurship store.
The largest chapter in Wisconsin with 465 members, the Holmen club sent 75 members to district conferences. Forty students qualified for the DECA State Conference in Lake Geneva held March 4-6.
At the state competition, Holmen members received numerous awards for their efforts throughout the year including Gold and Diamond Chapter Awards, 100 Hours of Community Service, General Contributions to Charity, Competitive Excellence Acts of Kindness, Trick or Can, Professional Membership, Alumni Membership and DECA Membership/Chapter Campaigns.
Four seniors, Malorie Olson, Madison Twitchell, Braden Nissen and Alexa Breske, were on the leadership council. Malorie Olson was named the Wisconsin DECA Spotlight Member of the Year and Alexa Breske was awarded the Wisconsin DECA Ambassador of the Year. In addition, Braden Nissen received a $1,000 scholarship at the state conference.
The Holmen chapter raised more than $22,000 during the school year for projects such as the Entrepreneurship Model Store, Dancing with the Sports Stars and flood relief.
Other successes for the year included trips to Valley Fair and Mall of America. The members also took part in competitions, enjoyed mini golf outings and several community service events.
