Holmen DECA shines at state

Holmen DECA had a strong showing at the State Career Development Conference in Lake Geneva March 9-12.
Holmen received numerous awards including Acts of Kindness, General Contributions to Charity, Trick or Can, 100 Hours of Community Service, Middle School DECA, DECA Inc. Membership and Chapter Campaigns, Alumni Membership, Gold and Diamond Chapter, Competitive Excellence, Highest Chapter Test Average for November and December, Impact Video Bonus, and School Based Enterprise Gold Recertification.
A total of 28 students had qualified to advance to the International Career Development Conference that was to take place April 28 through May 2 in Nashville, Tennessee before it was canceled by DECA, Inc.
School officials said they are proud of the students for their hard work and competitive excellence as emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management and the multitude of initiatives they accomplished as a DECA chapter this year. Here are the results from State and the list of Holmen’s ICDC Qualifiers.
● Business Services Operations Research: Emma Kettelson — Top 10 finalist.
● Business Solutions: Ella Gander and Anna Hesch — Top 10 finalist.
● Buying and Merchandising Operations Research: Addison Hughes and Andrea Wink — 2nd place, ICDC qualifiers; Hunter George — 4th place, ICDC qualifier.
● Career Development: Emma Swatek and Sam Ganther — 5th place, ICDC qualifiers.
● Community Awareness: Emma Keenan and Camryn Lemke — 4th place, ICDC qualifier.
● Entrepreneurship Franchise Business Plan: Alex Edwardson and Bennett Conley — 3rd place, ICDC qualifiers.
● Finance Operations Research: Mara Friesen and Gwenny Burrows — 4th place, ICDC qualifiers; Andrew Evenson — 6th place, ICDC qualifier.
● Gold Chapter Project: Holmen DECA ICDC representatives — Jace Moeckly.
● DECA Inc. Membership/ Chapter Campaign: Holmen DECA ICDC representatives — Ella Gander, Emma Kettelson and Maryn Conley.
● Hospitality and Tourism Operations Research: Keaton Breske and Ethan Meyer — 4th place, ICDC qualifiers; Kendall Pickett and Olivia Van Eijl — 5th place, ICDC qualifiers; Shantae Sheard and Amelia Balsley — 6th place, ICDC qualifiers.
● Marketing Education and Training: Emma Keenan — 1st place, ICDC double qualifier; Camryn Lemke — 4th place, ICDC double qualifier.
● Principles of Finance: Logan Meyer — 3rd place Business Administration Core Exam Medalist, Role Play 1 Medalist.
● Principles of Marketing: Owen Bringe — Role Play 2 Medalist; Maryn Conley — Role Play 2 Medalist.
● School Based Enterprise — Gold Recertification: Holmen DECA ICDC representatives — Sam Barnett and Bennett Gunderson.
● Sports and Entertainment Marketing Operations Research: Chloe Lichucki- 1st place, ICDC qualifier; Kayla Kertis and Emerson Rhoades — 6th place, ICDC qualifiers.
Madalyn Arendt, Jacob Peterson, Even Mahlum, Annabel Reitzel, Kaela Hanks and Declan Mihm also represented Holmen at the state conference.
