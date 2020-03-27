Holmen DECA shines at state

Holmen DECA had a strong showing at the State Career Development Conference in Lake Geneva March 9-12.

Holmen received numerous awards including Acts of Kindness, General Contributions to Charity, Trick or Can, 100 Hours of Community Service, Middle School DECA, DECA Inc. Membership and Chapter Campaigns, Alumni Membership, Gold and Diamond Chapter, Competitive Excellence, Highest Chapter Test Average for November and December, Impact Video Bonus, and School Based Enterprise Gold Recertification.

A total of 28 students had qualified to advance to the International Career Development Conference that was to take place April 28 through May 2 in Nashville, Tennessee before it was canceled by DECA, Inc.

School officials said they are proud of the students for their hard work and competitive excellence as emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management and the multitude of initiatives they accomplished as a DECA chapter this year. Here are the results from State and the list of Holmen’s ICDC Qualifiers.

● Business Services Operations Research: Emma Kettelson — Top 10 finalist.

● Business Solutions: Ella Gander and Anna Hesch — Top 10 finalist.