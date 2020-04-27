Holmen develops new roundabout

Construction has begun on Holmen’s new roundabout at Gaarder Road and Main Street. The project is expected to take about five months. The intersection will be temporarily rerouted and routes will change and vary throughout construction. The cost for the project is just under $1.5 million. Village officials says the roundabout is designed is to significantly improve safety and ease of traffic mobility at the intersection, promote economic development in the neighboring area and provide an enhanced beautified entry to the community.