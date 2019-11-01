Jake Hawes’ Eagle Scout project of public service has revitalized the platform for the altar at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Holmen.
Monsignor Del Malin, the founding pastor of the parish of St. Elizabeth, said the finished project “looked better than when it was new.”
Hawes, of Troop 91 in Holmen, served at the parish during Mass and took notice that the wooden flooring was in need of repair and refinishing.
The parish’s buildings and grounds committee members provided feedback and approved Hawes’ plans before he began creating schedules, setting up work times and due dates for section-by-section completion due to ongoing worship services.
Work on the project began on June 6, and with seven to eight scouts working at a time the restoration required 231 hours to complete.
During this time, Hawes discussed that he had learned about both woodworking and flooring through the exploration of different finishing products. Funds for the project were donated by St. Elizabeth’s Huberters, the Knights of Columbus and the Parish Women’s group.
Hawes, son of David and Resa Hawes, has been a scout since first grade and is now a junior at Holmen High School. He works part-time at Features and hopes to attend Western Technical College and pursue studies in Information Technology.
