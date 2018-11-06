Holmen’s growth to the north is well underway. With projects in the village’s south end, businesses have been filling Holmen’s tax increment finance district 3.
Potential developers are now looking to the northern part of the village.
Holmen has a 940-acre TIF located at the northern part of the village. Although development in the TIF 2 was slow for a number of years, new development in the district has begun to pick up in the past year.
TIF districts give municipalities a process for receiving reimbursement for installing improvements such as streets and utilities to serve the new developments. Revenues collected from new developments in the TIF are used to pay for the new infrastructure.
Among the latest potential developers, Mathy Construction Co. has submitted a petition to have property it owns rezoned from agriculture to light industrial. The 40-plus acre parcel to be known as Bluffview Business Park is located north of state Hwy. 35 and west of U.S. Hwy. 53.
“Industrial in this area is compliant with the comp (comprehensive) plan,” Holmen Village Administrator Scott Heinig said. “This is exactly what the comp plan supports.”
At its Oct. 30 meeting, the village’s planning commission voted to recommend the Holmen Village Board approve the request. No one from the public spoke for or against the rezoning at the public hearing held before the vote.
The planning commission also approved the preliminary plat for the business park. Heinig couldn’t provide further details of the businesses that might consider building in the site.
“The preliminary plat is a concept,” Heinig said. “They’ll need to bring it back with a more complete plan for final approval.”
To provide access to the business park, Schaller Boulevard will need to be upgraded with curb, gutter and paving.
Review board approves twin homes design
The planning commission, acting in its capacity as the village’s site plan and architectural review board, approved the proposed design for four-plex townhomes in the Prairie Place subdivision.
Heinig advised the planning commissioners the design proposed for the twin homes would set the standard for future construction.
“Make sure you like this one,” Heinig said.
The residential subdivision is part of the McGilvray Park mixed-use development located north of State Hwy. 35 and east of County Hwy. XX.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.