Representatives on the Holmen Area Fire District Association Board experienced “sticker shock” when they received a preliminary budget for the operation of the Holmen Area Fire Department next year.
Referring to the nearly $1 million budget as an advisory draft, Assistant Chief/Chief Buck Manley presented the operating and capital budget numbers at the fire board Aug. 22 meeting. The fire board is made up of representatives from the towns of Holland and Onalaska and the village of Holmen.
“I realize there are some stiff numbers,” Manley said. “Here’s what we are looking at to just keep pace with growth.”
The 2019 proposed budget of $998,470 is a 38 percent increase from the 2018 budget. If next year’s proposed budget is approved by the fire board as presented, the amounts each municipality would contribute to the fire department would increase based on the equalized assessed values for each community.
“There’s real shock value (in the proposed amount),” board president Steve Johnston said.
The amount each municipality provides to the fire department is based on the entity’s equalized value. The funding formula based on the equalized property value of each municipality went into effect in 2015.
Before the change, each municipality paid equally toward the fire department’s operation. However, with Holmen’s growth and increased demand on the emergency services, the assessment for each municipality was adjusted.
The increased investment in the department would help the fire department to hire more full-time firefighter/medical responders and further upgrade its equipment and facilities.
The improvements could translate to lower property insurance rates for residents in the fire district. Manley advised the fire board members the increased investment in the fire department could mean property owners would see lower property insurance rates.
“When our operating budgets go up and our response times go down, the ISO (Insurance Services Organization) will lower the classification,” said Manley. “If you see an increase here, then you should see a decrease in insurance (premiums). If property owners can save money on insurance, they’ll be more willing to do more with the levy.”
In classifying fire districts, the insurance ranking agency considers the fire department’s response times, personnel, training, available water supply as well as its fleet and apparatus.
“When we have people (firefighters at the fire station) here, the response is faster,” said Manley. “We’ll see if the new ladder truck will lower the ISO more, to go from a class 4 to a class 3.”
The proposed budget for next year includes costs for hiring more full-time firefighters/emergency medical service responders. The fire board plans to apply for a grant to help with the costs of the new hires.
Manley advised the fire board he would continue to crunch the numbers, but noted the fire department’s proposed budget was still less than the amount set for the Holmen Parks and Recreation Department.
Last year, former Chief Paul Menches advised the board that the fire department had been running operating and capital improvement budget deficits of $58,767 in 2016 and $65,706 in 2017. At that time, Menches advised the fire board the proposed 2018 budget showed a $66,196 deficit.
Johnston directed the other fire board members to take the proposed budget to their respective boards for discussion and recommendations.
