The Holmen Area Fire Department Chief Buck Manley has been sharing his expertise with firefighters half a world away.
Along with overseeing the training and development of Holmen’s fire and emergency medical service personnel, Manley is teaching hazardous materials response techniques to Chinese firefighters and industrial emergency response personnel.
As a member of an Illinois Fire Service Institute team, Manley spent the first two weeks of December at Huizhou National Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Training Base, near Huizhou a city in Guangdong Province in China’s southeastern region.
Based at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, IFSI is a firefighting research and continuing education center. Because of his connection with the institute, Manley has traveled to mainland China three times in four years.
The university has a strong connection with China through IFSI’s director of international programs, Dr. Lian Ruan, a Chinese native. Also the university’s head librarian, Dr. Ruan has been instrumental in the formation of the firefighting training exchange program as well as UIUC’s Chinese student exchange program.
Huizhou is a major industrial center and has a number of chemical companies prone to explosions and significant fire incidents.
“The companies make materials that are highly reactive,” said Manley.
In China, firefighters are either soldiers or industrial company employees trained to respond to hazardous materials responses, rescues and fires.
“In the United States, the company firefighting teams would be known as industrial fire brigades,” said Manley. “The difference between our fire departments and soldier firefighters is the Chinese units anticipate losing personnel.”
Manley was hired as HAFD’s assistant fire chief in July. At the Holmen Area Fire District Association Board’s November meeting, the board approved amending Manley’s job title to fire chief.
The firefighting veteran came to Holmen from the Fox Crossing Fire Department in Neenah, where he served as the Division Chief of Training and the Ottawa Fire Department in Ottawa, Ill., where he spent 20 years with that city’s fire department.
The late fall scheduling for the training trip to China tends to work best for instructors’ availability and weather conditions in the Far Eastern country. In the late fall and early winter, the southern part of China average temperatures tend to be in the 80s with low humidity.
“Some on the team are career firefighters and sometimes scheduling is a challenge,” said Manley. “I had already committed to the trip before I even applied for this job.”
In China, the U.S. team’s days run from 7 a.m. until around 5 p.m. They rely heavily on the translators provided by the Chinese. Some difficulty arises when translators aren’t knowledgeable about firefighting terminology. However, technology has made it easier to get past some of the language barriers through the use of apps now available on smart phones.
Although Dr. Ruan presents a slide show presentation about the Chinese culture to the IFSI instructors before they head to the Far East, there are still differences in the use of idioms.
“If I ask the translator to tell the students they need to work hard to be successful, the translator might say ‘You must work hard or you will be like a rusty (clothes) iron.’ A lot of concepts we have, they don’t have there. You need to be over there two or three times to know the examples to explain the meanings.”
While it takes time to develop trust with the Chinese firefighters, Manley has found those enrolled in the program tend to be good students and want to impress the instructors. To develop rapport with company scientists, Manley assures them they were much smarter than he is.
To ensure the firefighting and hazardous material students are properly equipped, the company owners are provided a list of the equipment needed for the training. This ensures the instructors are training with familiar equipment.
Along with learning how to fight fires and hazardous material leaks, the US team showed the Chinese students decontamination techniques, directing the students to record how the decontamination station should be set up on their phones so they could replicate it the next day on their own.
The Chinese are now asking IFSI about bringing officer development courses to their country to advance management capabilities.
While in the Far East, Manley had time to be a tourist, visiting Hong Kong markets and other attractions. Manley learned Hong Kong, a city of nearly 7.5 million residents housed in high-rise apartment buildings, has 82 fire stations and 9,500 members.
If given the opportunity, Manley would go back to China again to help train its responders in effective emergency response techniques.
