During a recent trip to China, Holmen Area Fire Department Chief Buck Manley (left) and fellow Illinois Fire Service Institute field staff instructor, Richie Valenta (right) presented a recognition plaque to Lyu Zhongping, president of the SHE Safety Shenzhen of China. The plaque recipient owns the company that works to develop increased training opportunities along with funding the contracts allowing IFSI to travel to China for hazardous materials training.