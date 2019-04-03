American Legion Post 284 will hold a fundraiser from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Holmen Legion to raise money for the Vietnam Memorial Moving Wall coming to Holmen High School next month.
Reserving and displaying the wall will cost $50,000.
Post 284 will hold a variety of raffles to raise money for the project.
The half-size Moving Wall, as the exhibit is called, is otherwise identical to the 500-foot-long memorial in Washington, D.C., which honors the 58,000 Americans who died or went missing in action during the Vietnam War.
The original memorial, dedicated in 1982, is known for its simple design: The names of those 58,000 casualties are engraved in slabs of black granite, which are otherwise unadorned.
Part of the National Mall, the memorial attracts more than 3 million visitors each year.
Educators say the exhibit, which will be up May 8-11, represents a golden opportunity for students to better understand a war that, like so many others, is fading into the past.
