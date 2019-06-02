Planting at the Holmen Community Garden is well underway, but organizers are looking for help planting the pumpkin patch.
A kids pumpkin planting day is planned for Saturday, June 8, at the garden located on Bluffview Court near Green Mound Cemetery (north of Prairie View Elementary). Planting time will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
“The pumpkin planting is intended to be a family event,” said Holmen Rotary member and garden coordinator Tom Knobloch. “Hopefully after they (pumpkins) are planted, the kids can monitor their growth and progress with visits to the garden during the summer.”
The garden coordinators also welcome help throughout the growing season.
Scheduled hours will be Mondays 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Tuesdays 5 to 8 p.m.; Thursdays 8 a.m. to 5 p. m. and Friday and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. There will be activity at the garden other times as needed.
This is the second year the garden will have a pumpkin patch. Last fall, the garden had a pumpkin giveaway a couple weeks before Halloween with about 150 youngsters taking home pumpkins they picked themselves.
Along with ensuring the youngsters had pumpkins for Halloween, the giveaway served to make families more aware of the garden and where it’s located.
This is the third year for the joint project of the Holmen Area Rotary Club and the Holmen Lions Club to grow vegetables to be distributed to local food pantries, the senior congregate noon meals at the Holmen Village Hall, Prairie Home, McHugh Manor and Ponderosa Estates.
