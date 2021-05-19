Holmen High School students of the month for April

The following students were selected as April Students of the Month at Holmen High School:
9th GradeAnabella Filips, child of Doug and Lisa Filips
Alexander Leifeld, child of Walter and Kristi Leifeld
10th GradeMatthew McBride, child of Mark and Gretchen McBride
11th GradeCarter Thiele, child of Adrian and Vicki Thiele
12th GradeTrenton Davig-Huesmann, child of Sonja Davig and Chris Perner and Mark Huesmann
Julya Licht, child of Daniel and Sharon Licht
Trenton Wentz, child of Ben and Shelly Wentz
Caden Reed, child of James and Rhonda Reed
Lindsay Mead, child of Kevin and Krista Mead
Ryan Mead, child of Kevin and Krista Mead
Evan Sibik, child of Gerald Sibik