Holmen High School students of the month for April
The following students were selected as April Students of the Month at Holmen High School:

9th GradeAnabella Filips, child of Doug and Lisa Filips

Alexander Leifeld, child of Walter and Kristi Leifeld

10th GradeMatthew McBride, child of Mark and Gretchen McBride

11th GradeCarter Thiele, child of Adrian and Vicki Thiele

12th GradeTrenton Davig-Huesmann, child of Sonja Davig and Chris Perner and Mark Huesmann

Julya Licht, child of Daniel and Sharon Licht

Trenton Wentz, child of Ben and Shelly Wentz

Caden Reed, child of James and Rhonda Reed

Lindsay Mead, child of Kevin and Krista Mead

Ryan Mead, child of Kevin and Krista Mead

Evan Sibik, child of Gerald Sibik

