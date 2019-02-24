The following students were selected as January students of the month at Holmen High School:

Ninth grade

  • George Frisbee, child of Becky Brown
  • Cameron LaMere, child of Joseph and Kirsten LaMere

10th grade

  • Alexis Sye, child of Jean Sye
  • Deja Moua, child of Vang and Crystal Moua
  • Anna Hesch, child of Michael and Lisa Hesch

11th grade

  • Justin Boutin, child of Angela Boutin

12th grade

  • Julia Mayer, child of Sarah and Kurt Lauden
  • Devin Reeves, child of Jolene Reeves and Jeffrey Reeves

