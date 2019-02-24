The following students were selected as January students of the month at Holmen High School:
Ninth grade
- George Frisbee, child of Becky Brown
- Cameron LaMere, child of Joseph and Kirsten LaMere
10th grade
- Alexis Sye, child of Jean Sye
- Deja Moua, child of Vang and Crystal Moua
- Anna Hesch, child of Michael and Lisa Hesch
11th grade
- Justin Boutin, child of Angela Boutin
12th grade
- Julia Mayer, child of Sarah and Kurt Lauden
- Devin Reeves, child of Jolene Reeves and Jeffrey Reeves
