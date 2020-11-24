Holmen High School students of the month for October

The following students were selected as October Students of the Month at Holmen High School:
9th grade
- Wa Yang, child of Cherze Yang and See Vang
- Jett Lewis, child of Brett and Denise Lewis
10th grade
- Andrew Russell, child of Michael and Elizabeth Russell
- Noah Korish, child of Gary and Virginia Korish
11th grade
- Logan Meyer, child of Zachary and Kimberly Meyer
- Janessa Thomas, child of Jason and Jennifer Thomas
- Hope Knudtson, child of Jamie Knudtson and Tom Knudtson
- Jaden Carley, child of Travis and Dacia Carley
12th grade
- Abby Britain, child of Timothy and Holly Britain
- Sierra Froegel, child of Tami Zabel and Steve Froegel
- Harmony Dewitz, child of Dan and Grace Faas and Jennifer Dewitz
- Kellen Lomas, child of John and Kelly Lomas
- Cindra Vang, child of Seng and Mai Yia Vang
