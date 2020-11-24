 Skip to main content
Holmen High School students of the month for October
Holmen High School students of the month for October

The following students were selected as October Students of the Month at Holmen High School:

9th grade

  • Wa Yang, child of Cherze Yang and See Vang
  • Jett Lewis, child of Brett and Denise Lewis

10th grade

  • Andrew Russell, child of Michael and Elizabeth Russell
  • Noah Korish, child of Gary and Virginia Korish

11th grade

  • Logan Meyer, child of Zachary and Kimberly Meyer
  • Janessa Thomas, child of Jason and Jennifer Thomas
  • Hope Knudtson, child of Jamie Knudtson and Tom Knudtson
  • Jaden Carley, child of Travis and Dacia Carley

12th grade

  • Abby Britain, child of Timothy and Holly Britain
  • Sierra Froegel, child of Tami Zabel and Steve Froegel
  • Harmony Dewitz, child of Dan and Grace Faas and Jennifer Dewitz
  • Kellen Lomas, child of John and Kelly Lomas
  • Cindra Vang, child of Seng and Mai Yia Vang
Britain

Britain
Carley

Carley
Dewitz

Dewitz
Froegel

Froegel
Korish

Korish
Lewis

Lewis
Lomas

Lomas
Meyer

Meyer
Russell

Russell
Thomas

Thomas
Vang

Vang
Yang

Yang
