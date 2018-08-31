The force will be with those who attend the next Holmen Area Historical Society program. The program will feature Monroe County Local History Room and Museum’s Director Jarrod Roll’s Star Wars action figure collection.
The meeting will be held Wednesday, Sept. 5, beginning at 7 p.m. in the Holmen Village Hall. The village hall is located at 421 Main St., Holmen.
“We are delighted to find someone with deep insight into the psychology of collecting, not only as the director of the Monroe County Local History Room, but also as a collector himself,” program coordinator Lynne Valiquette said. “Each year we look for a collection to feature. One year it was Barbies, another vintage skis and yet another Norwegian sweaters. And then there was Barb Anderson’s amazing collection of local vintage clothing featured in our summer style show, ‘From Hoop Skirts to Bell Bottoms,’ in 2016. We find that a collection can be a unique window onto American history and culture as it evolves.”
Roll’s collection of the action figures, representing the characters, spaceships and playsets from the Star Wars series, fills eight display cases. He boasts having every one of the nearly 100 different characters from the movies that Kenner Toys produced since the first Start Wars movie was released in 1977.
He recalls the times he would go to a seller’s home and find a piece he wanted mixed with action figures not connected with the Star Wars films. When he tried to buy just the one figure, the seller wouldn’t let him have it without taking all the toys in the collection.
Every piece in Roll’s collection is complete with all accessories still intact. Dedicated collectors such as Roll have made the Star Wars phenomenon the Guinness World Record holder for the most successful movie toy merchandising franchise.
Created by George Lucas, the eight Star Wars films are claimed to be the second highest-grossing movie series. In that “long time ago in a galaxy far, far away,” the space adventure epics introduced the world to Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda and Jedi knights as well as Wookies, droids and the Death Star.
They inspired Roll and many other youngsters to collect the action figures portraying the galactic heroes and scoundrels.
In addition to sharing the history of the toys and how they changed the way movies are made, toys are sold and children play, Roll will discuss the psychology of collecting.
“It is estimated that one in three adults in North America collect something,” Roll said. “Serious collectors expend great amounts of energy, money and passion collecting what we do. Shouldn’t we try to understand what it is about the act of collecting that we are driven to do so?”
Along with explaining why he collects vintage Star Wars action figures, Roll will share the results of psychological studies about collectors and collecting.
For more information about the program or HAHS, email HAHS President Hannah Scholze at holmenhistorian@gmail.com.
