Holmen Historical Society features student projects

The Holmen Area Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. April 1 at Holmen Village Hall and feature some of the top National History Day projects created by Holmen Middle School eighth-graders.

This year’s theme is “Breaking Barriers in History.”

The student visit is a highlight every year.

The depth of the research, the quality of the work and the confidence of the students never fails to impress.

The society always helps sponsor students whose projects qualify for national competition.

