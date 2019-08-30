Despite its short life, there is a remarkable history connected with The Farm commune.
The Ettrick-area farmstead was settled by “back-to-the-landers” during the 1970s. Their story and the history of The Farm will be the topic of September Holmen Area Historical Society program.
The program will be presented Wednesday, Sept. 4, beginning at 7 p.m. in the community room of the Holmen Village Hall. The village hall is located at 421 S. Main St.. The program is free and the public is encouraged to attend.
Barb Anderson, Holmen Area Historical Society president and retired LPN in labor and delivery, has researched the commune-style farming operation.
“My purpose to present this part of local history that took place during the ’70s, affected the lives of the residents (hippies) in the commune, as well as the community, and that has almost been forgotten,” Anderson said. “My initial interest of The Farm was regarding the midwifery services that were offered by its co-founder, Ina Mae Gaskin. She has continued to be an active midwife on the “mother farm” in Tennessee.”
Also assisting with the research and developing the presentation were Wade Britzius, director of Trempealeau County TV, photographer and videographer; Roger Kanies, a resident of The Farm from 1974 to 1979; Andrew Dannehy, editor of Trempealeau County Times; Olin Fimreite, a retired Soil Conservation Service agent who worked with the residents in drainage, ditches and roadway construction, and Rob Grover, who has an orchard ladder made by residents of The Farm.
Based on the teachings of Stephen Gaskin, the Wisconsin farm was the northern branch of the base commune in Tennessee.
At one time, 75 people lived on The Farm. The midwife program was instrumental in the population growth. Nurse and midwife Kim Cox came to the Ettrick farm from the Tennessee commune. It’s estimated more than 100 babies were born at The Farm to residents and mothers in the surrounding area.
Despite having a working relationship with Dr. Eugene Krohn of Black River Falls, the midwife program was discontinued when the remoteness of The Farm presented challenges in the event of emergency situations. In addition, a case of hepatitis was brought in by a new arrival.
The residents of The Farm also constructed the orchard ladders as a business to generate money.
Kanies was president of The Farm when the land was sold in 1980. He then moved with other residents to the “mother farm” in Tennessee.
For more information, contact HAHS program coordinator Lynne Valiquette by emailing lynnevaliquette@mac.com.
