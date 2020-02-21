Holmen history group celebrates women's right to vote

The March meeting of the Holmen Area Historical Society will mark the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment, giving women the right to vote.

Lynne Valiquette will portray the remarkable Alice Green Hixon as an old woman looking back on the quest for women’s rights in her lifetime, particularly her role as president of the first local League of Women Voters in 1924.

She was a high school English teacher until she married Frank Hixon at the age of 33.

The meeting will convene at 7 p.m. at the Holmen Village Hall, 421 S. Main St., Holmen.

