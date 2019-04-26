Holmen Area Historical Society members and their guests will be able to stroll through the history of McGilvray Road trail at the society’s May meeting.
Friends of McGilvray Road member Linda McMullin will present a program covering the history of the road and bridges located in the Van Loon Wildlife Area with assistance from Nancy Hill, one of the group’s founding members and former president.
“May, Preservation Month, is the perfect time to recognize the 30-year effort of the Friends of the McGilvray Bridges to preserve these lovely historic landmarks,” said Holmen Area Historical Society’s program coordinator Lynne Valiquette. “We are delighted that two of the key members of the group, Nancy Hill and Linda McMullin, will present a slideshow about the bridges’ significance and the huge collaboration needed to keep them intact.”
The historical society meeting will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, in the Holmen Village Hall community room. Village hall is located at 421 S. Main St., Holmen.
McMullin said the effort to restore and preserve the bridges and create a hiking trail from the roadway well as a place for historians to visit the 100-year-old bridges involved numerous actions.
“I’ll cover the history of McGilvray Road from the 1840s when Alexander McGilvray immigrated to the United States from Scotland and settled in Wisconsin on the west side of the Black River, somewhat north of Trempealeau,” McMullin said. “Here he began a ferry service linking both sides of the Black River. Over the years the path through the Black River bottom lands to get to the ferry was highly developed into a raised road with bridges over the lowest parts.”
McGilvray operated the ferry service until it was replaced by a road that could meet the demands of the lumber era. The seven bridges on the road were built between 1905 and 1908, allowing travelers and goods to cross the Black River until modern highways were constructed.
When Hwy. 35 was put in and Bridge 7 was shut down, McGilvray Road was abandoned. With the road and bridges deteriorating, the state made plans in 1989 to tear out the historic bridges except for Bridge 1.
“Citizens concerned with preserving the historic bridges joined forces, established the Friends of McGilvray Road and proceeded to get the proposed monies for demolition reallocated to preservation,” McMullin said.
The Friends group continues to maintain the trail and the remaining bridges with volunteer help and funds donated for the cause. Most of the major maintenance and repair expenses are covered by the organization in partnership with the state’s Department of Natural Resources.
McMullin joined the Friends of McGilvray Road about eight years ago when she was asked to help with the organization’s website. Since then, she’s also taken on additional publicity responsibilities as well as serving as a member of the board.
No admission is charged to attend the program and the public is encouraged to attend.
For more information, contact Valiquette by emailing lynnevaliquette@mac.com.
