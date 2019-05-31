War affects even those who don’t go into battle. Those impacts are explored in a movie to be shown at the Holmen Area Historical Society’s June meeting.
The 2003 production, “The Last Bridge Home,” is an independent film written, directed and produced by Scott Thompson of My Town Pictures. The film received a Telly Award for small independent movies.
It will be shown Wednesday, June 5, at 6 p.m. in the Holmen Public Library. The library is located at 121 W. Legion St. and is free to historical society members and the public.
“This independent film, created for Trempealeau County Community Television, is a heartfelt reminder about the sacrifices of our POW MIA service members and their families,” said society program coordinator Lynne Valiquette. “Locations such as the McGilvray Bridges and the Mississippi River at Trempealeau are features as are local musicians, John Smith and Ashlee and Katrice Hewitt. A song was written for the film by Justin Vernon, who has gone on to win multiple Grammys as Bon Iver.”
Thompson developed the script after he read a story about a 30-year-old undelivered letter discovered when a post office underwent remodeling. The script is about a discontented teen whose life takes an unexpected turn when she receives a letter that had been undelivered for years.
The teenager, Katie, played by Amber Vance of Trempealeau, accepts the responsibility of finding the rightful recipient, a person having the same name as the teen. The message from the past doesn’t go unnoticed by others in the community who long to receive similar communiqués as Katie continues to get letters in her mailbox from those sent to fight in Vietnam.
Local actor, artist and journalist Steve Kiedrowski has a critical role in the production.
“Katie keeps getting more letters from Vietnam,” Kiedrowski said. “Where did these letters come from and why was she getting them?”
One of those wanting to connect with a brother reported missing in action in the war is William, played by Billy Krause of Eau Claire. William is haunted by apparitions of his younger brother standing on a bridge.
In the movie, Kiedrowski played a boxer who tries to dissuade William against the hope Katie might help him connect with the lost brother. Kiedrowski had experience with character-acting in other productions and a venture into performing a one-man play about Davy Crockett as if the frontiersman survived the battle at the Alamo.
“I saw a story about movies being made in the area and contacted Scott,” said Kiedrowski, “and I tried out for the movie.”
In addition to taking on a role in the film, Kiedrowski helped with public relations and behind-the-scenes work including finding sites for shooting.
One of the major differences between making a film and putting on a play, Kiedrowski points out, is finding locations for filming. While plays are performed with a theater with staging, film makers need to find buildings and scenery for recording.
Kiedrowski assisted Thompson in locating sites for filming in the Trempealeau area and will provide background on the film’s production at the movie showing. He will also provide insights into the storyline.
“There’s a twist at the end and there’s a miracle involved,” Kiedrowski said.
Refreshments will be served after the movie.
For more information about the historical society and the movie, contact Valiquette by emailing lynnevaliquette@mac.com.
