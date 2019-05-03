If the Holmen community needed something done, it only needed to look to Lloyd Dresen. He was recently recognized by the Holmen Area Foundation for his commitment to his community.
Named the foundation’s 2019 servant leader for his 36 years of service in the Holmen area, Dresen was presented the award at the foundation’s annual breakfast April 25 at the Holland Town Hall.
Introducing Dresen for the award, the foundation’s past president Dave Justus read an extensive list of projects and volunteer activities the honoree had been involved in.
“Lloyd was able to accomplish so much through good old-fashion boots-on-the-ground, face-to-face fundraising,” Justus said. “When he was asked, ‘Why do you serve, he answers, why not?’”
Justus said that anytime he saw Dresen heading his way, he knew he would have to grab his wallet because Dresen was campaigning for another worthy cause.
Moving to Holmen area in 1983, Dresen was instrumental in raising funds for projects such as Viking Field and the bike/pedestrian trail. He was also involved in fundraising for numerous other recreational, academic and charitable causes.
Despite current mobility issues that limit his ability to get about, Dresen is still promoting worthy causes. During his acceptance speech, he indicated he supports building a community center in Holmen.
“It’s truly an honor to be named along with other award recipients,” Dresen said. “And if I start walking again, I’ll be seeing you (for donations).”
In addition to the servant leadership award presentation, the foundation invited Holmen area leaders to present updates about events and activities happening in their organizations and agencies.
Among the reports was an update about Winter Wishes, the organization receiving a grant from the foundation.
Holmen High School business education teacher Amy McCutchen and her group received the grant to support their program’s mission to learn about the needs and wants of students at the high school and to work to fulfill those wishes.
Student Lynsey Anderson joined McCutchen in reporting how the program was able to make an impact on students with real needs.
“It turned out to be something more than we anticipated,” said Anderson, a junior at Holmen High School. “We donated to families struggling with sickness.”
McCutchen also reported the group worked to get a Go Fund Me page set up to raise additional funds to make students’ wishes come true. Through networking, the group was able to provide a student with a car to meet his transportation needs.
More information about the foundation can be found on its website at www.holmenareafoundation.org.
