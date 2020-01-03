Holmen kicks off year of history programs

April 1: “Breaking Barriers in History.” We will be showcasing some of the top National History Day projects from Holmen Middle School. These young historians never fail to impress us with their knowledge and their research.

May 6: “Maria the Midwife: Stories of Norwegian Midwives in the Midwest.” Historian Glenn Borreson will present stories and photos of midwives who emigrated from Norway to rural Wisconsin, where they were trusted members of their communities.

June 3, 6 p.m.: Movie Night: “Kitchen Stories (2003).” This film, in Norwegian and Swedish with English subtitles, is the story of a Swedish efficiency expert sent to improve the cooking methods of Norwegian farmers. This screening is sponsored by the La Crosse County Library, so the meeting will be at the Holmen Public Library Meeting Room instead of the Holmen Village Hall.