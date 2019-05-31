Those who lost their lives while serving in the nation’s military were remembered during the Memorial Day observance at the Holmen American Legion Post 284.
Although the parade was washed out by morning rain, the rest of the ceremony was conducted inside the post.
The Holmen Community Choir performed a selection of patriotic songs including the theme songs of each branch of the United States military. As their song was sung, veterans in attendance were asked to stand to be recognized.
McKenzie Scholze, Post 284’s poppy princess, recited, “In Flanders Fields” by John McCrae. The century-old poem eulogizes the World War I soldiers who are buried in the French cemetery surrounded by poppies.
In his Memorial Day address, Legion Commander David Harrison spoke of the sacrifice of Brent Taylor, former mayor of North Ogden, Utah. Taylor was killed in 2018 while serving with the Army National Guard during his fourth deployment to Afghanistan.
One of Taylor’s last messages home was to encourage Americans to vote and to become less divisive. “United we stand, divided we fall,” wrote Taylor. He signed off with, “God bless America.”
The names of Holmen area service personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice were read; a 21-gun-salute and the playing of “Taps” concluded the morning’s ceremony.
