The Holmen Lions Club recently gave its support to the proposed Vietnam Memorial, a project championed by Holmen High School student Jordan Briskey.
Briskey is working to raise $400,000 to build the memorial at Veterans Freedom Park in La Crosse.
In December 2018, Nancy Nelson of Holmen approached Lion Dave Mocco asking for help for the memorial.
“The club was interested and Jordan met with us in January to explain his project,” Mocco said. “The club wanted to help and we offered a donation from the April spaghetti dinner. Jordan helped get the word out and we advertised the dinner as a fundraiser for the project.’
Through the participation from the community and several veterans groups, the dinner is considered a success and the Lions were able to donate $1,600 to project. The funds will be used to place the Navy flag on the memorial site.
Briskey thought of adding a tribute to those who served in the Vietnam War to the Veterans Freedom Park in North La Crosse after he attended a Memorial Day observance there in 2016.
La Crosse artist Mike Martino has drawn a design for the memorial that includes four bronze sculptures with a center island containing a plaque showing the dates of the war and an outline of Vietnam.
The island display design also includes a sculpture created by Martino of a pair of boots and a helmet on a pedestal along with a bronze star marking each branch of the military. Other sculptures will be a crouching soldier with his dog and two others showing soldiers carrying weapons.
A semicircle wall bordering the monument will display the names of the 1,157 Wisconsinites who died serving in the war.
The Holmen Area Foundation is assisting Briskey in reaching his goal of raising $400,000 by serving as the qualified organization for accepting donations and sponsorships.
