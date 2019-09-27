The Holmen Locker and Meat Market will host the Holmen Area Historical Society program from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the Holmen Locker, 412 Main St., Holmen.
The Holmen Locker and Meat Market is marking its 75th anniversary. It is Holmen’s second oldest surviving business, after what is now Park Bank, which opened in 1909 as the Bank of Holmen.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Lauri Stettler will give a tour and present the history of this well-known business, now owned by Lauri and her husband, Scott. The public is invited to join Holmen Area Historical Society members at the Holmen Locker for this program.
For more information, contact HAHS program coordinator Lynne Valiquette at lynnevaliquette@mac.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.