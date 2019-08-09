Holmen Lutheran Church will host a groundbreaking for the church’s “Building to Serve, A Place to Gather” building and renovation project Aug. 11.
The ceremony will begin about 10 a.m. after the 9 a.m. Sunday worship service.
This is the first major building project for the congregation in 50 years and will better enable the church to serve the growing Holmen community.
Features of the $1.5 million project include an expanded narthex for hospitality and fellowship and a renovated north entry with a canopied drop-off area, an expanded food pantry, and relocation of the main office to better welcome and greet visitors.
The ceremony will include speakers and the singing of hymns. Refreshments will be served.
