Holmen Middle School April students of the month

The following students were chosen as the April Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School.
6th GradeChanson Yang, child of Ka Yang and Sandee Xiong
Shermua (Miles) Vang, child of Cher Vang and Maichor Lee
Brock Needham, child of Ross Needham and Erin Needham
7th GradeGrace Soenen, child of Patrick and Lori Soenen
Aidan Wipf, child of Leroy and Jennifer Wipf
Charlotte Bjorge, child of Kristen and Jeffrey Slade and Holly Bjorge
8th GradeAnnie Ploszay, child of Linda Murray-Stollenwerk and Mark Ploszay
Jason Sampson, child of Corey Sampson and Michaela Jenkins
Colin Dittman, child of Andrew and Abbie Dittman
CRVA-Holmen6th Grade Connor Hart, child of George and Jennifer Hart
7th GradeViolet Chase, child of David and Susan Chase
8th GradeMichael Dulaney, child of Gretchen and Chris Reetz and Brian Dulaney