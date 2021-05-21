 Skip to main content
Holmen Middle School April students of the month
Holmen Middle School April students of the month

The following students were chosen as the April Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School.

6th GradeChanson Yang, child of Ka Yang and Sandee Xiong

Shermua (Miles) Vang, child of Cher Vang and Maichor Lee

Brock Needham, child of Ross Needham and Erin Needham

7th GradeGrace Soenen, child of Patrick and Lori Soenen

Aidan Wipf, child of Leroy and Jennifer Wipf

Charlotte Bjorge, child of Kristen and Jeffrey Slade and Holly Bjorge

8th GradeAnnie Ploszay, child of Linda Murray-Stollenwerk and Mark Ploszay

Jason Sampson, child of Corey Sampson and Michaela Jenkins

Colin Dittman, child of Andrew and Abbie Dittman

CRVA-Holmen6th Grade Connor Hart, child of George and Jennifer Hart

7th GradeViolet Chase, child of David and Susan Chase

8th GradeMichael Dulaney, child of Gretchen and Chris Reetz and Brian Dulaney

