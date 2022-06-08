Holmen Middle School students of the month for April

The following were chosen as the May students of the month at Holmen Middle School.
6th Grade
- Lahna Bloyer, child of Paul and Tasha Bloyer
- Tyler Ruger, child of Laura and Vincent Ruger
- Reagan Jessie, child of Keturah and Jason Jessie
7th Grade
- Moira Linse, child of Michael Linse and Shannan Stephens
- Emma Martin, child of Cory and Debbie Martin
- Linley Regan, child of Brandy and Abraham Regan
8th Grade
- Macy Kline, child of Michael and Marci Kline
- Taylor Stendalen, child of Teri Stendalen and Jeremy Stendalen
- Emersen Strangstalien, child of Jon and Jennifer Strangstalien
The following students were selected as Students of the Month for the Holmen Virtual Academy for the 2021-2022 School Year.
1st Quarter
- Aiden Rodgers, child of Samantha Brown and Barry Rodgers
2nd Quarter
- Lana Wallace, child of Cody Wallace and Jessica Peterson
3rd Quarter
- Gracie Buckholtz, child of Mallory and Trevor Pitsch and Michael Buckholtz
4th Quarter
Connor Hart, child of Jennifer and George Hart