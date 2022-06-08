 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STUDENTS OF THE MONTH | APRIL

Holmen Middle School students of the month for April

The following were chosen as the May students of the month at Holmen Middle School.

6th Grade

  • Lahna Bloyer, child of Paul and Tasha Bloyer
  • Tyler Ruger, child of Laura and Vincent Ruger
  • Reagan Jessie, child of Keturah and Jason Jessie

7th Grade

  • Moira Linse, child of Michael Linse and Shannan Stephens
  • Emma Martin, child of Cory and Debbie Martin
  • Linley Regan, child of Brandy and Abraham Regan

8th Grade

  • Macy Kline, child of Michael and Marci Kline
  • Taylor Stendalen, child of Teri Stendalen and Jeremy Stendalen
  • Emersen Strangstalien, child of Jon and Jennifer Strangstalien

The following students were selected as Students of the Month for the Holmen Virtual Academy for the 2021-2022 School Year.

1st Quarter

  • Aiden Rodgers, child of Samantha Brown and Barry Rodgers

2nd Quarter

  • Lana Wallace, child of Cody Wallace and Jessica Peterson

3rd Quarter

  • Gracie Buckholtz, child of Mallory and Trevor Pitsch and Michael Buckholtz

4th Quarter

Connor Hart, child of Jennifer and George Hart

Bloyer, Lahna.jpg

Lahna Bloyer
Buckholtz, Gracie.jpg

Gracie Buckholtz
Hart, Connor.jpg

Connor Hart
Jessie, Reagan.jpg

Reagan Jessie
Kline, Macy.jpg

Macy Kline
Linse, Moira.jpg

Moira Linse
Martin, Emma.jpg

Emma Martin
Rodgers, Aiden.jpg

Aiden Rodgers
Ruger, Tyler.jpg

Tyler Ruger
Stendalen, Taylor.jpg

Taylor Stendalen
Strangstalien, Emersen.jpg

Emersen Strangstalien
Wallace, Lana.jpg

Lana Wallace
