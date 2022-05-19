Holmen Middle School students of the month for April

The following were chosen as the April students of the month at Holmen Middle School.
6th Grade
- Andrew Bell, child of Adam and Jamie Bell
- Lily Shepard, child of Danielle and Jason Shepard
- Adam Marshall, child of Nicholas and Patricia Marshall
7th Grade
- Muajxuj Vang, child of Xeng and Christy Vang
- Luke Steen, child of Travis and Rachel Steen
- Roman Bowe, child of Deon Michels-Bowe and Shawn Bowe
8th Grade
- Lydia Foster, child of Erin and Isaiah Foster
- Sophia Aliesch, child of Brandi and Joshua Aliesch
- Carmen Hall, child of Eric and Janel Hall