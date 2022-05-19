 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STUDENTS OF THE MONTH | APRIL

Holmen Middle School students of the month for April

The following were chosen as the April students of the month at Holmen Middle School.

6th Grade

  • Andrew Bell, child of Adam and Jamie Bell
  • Lily Shepard, child of Danielle and Jason Shepard
  • Adam Marshall, child of Nicholas and Patricia Marshall

7th Grade

  • Muajxuj Vang, child of Xeng and Christy Vang
  • Luke Steen, child of Travis and Rachel Steen
  • Roman Bowe, child of Deon Michels-Bowe and Shawn Bowe

8th Grade

  • Lydia Foster, child of Erin and Isaiah Foster
  • Sophia Aliesch, child of Brandi and Joshua Aliesch
  • Carmen Hall, child of Eric and Janel Hall
