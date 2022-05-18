 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STUDENTS OF THE MONTH | APRIL

Holmen Middle School students of the month for April

The following were chosen as the April students of the month at Holmen Middle School.

6th GradeAndrew Bell, child of Adam and Jamie Bell

Lily Shepard, child of Danielle and Jason Shepard

Adam Marshall, child of Nicholas and Patricia Marshall

7th Grade Muajxuj Vang, child of Xeng and Christy Vang

Luke Steen, child of Travis and Rachel Steen

Roman Bowe, child of Deon Michels-Bowe and Shawn Bowe

8th GradeLydia Foster, child of Erin and Isaiah Foster

Sophia Aliesch, child of Brandi and Joshua Aliesch

Carmen Hall, child of Eric and Janel Hall

