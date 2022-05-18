Holmen Middle School students of the month for April

The following were chosen as the April students of the month at Holmen Middle School.
6th GradeAndrew Bell, child of Adam and Jamie Bell
Lily Shepard, child of Danielle and Jason Shepard
Adam Marshall, child of Nicholas and Patricia Marshall
7th Grade Muajxuj Vang, child of Xeng and Christy Vang
Luke Steen, child of Travis and Rachel Steen
Roman Bowe, child of Deon Michels-Bowe and Shawn Bowe
8th GradeLydia Foster, child of Erin and Isaiah Foster
Sophia Aliesch, child of Brandi and Joshua Aliesch
Carmen Hall, child of Eric and Janel Hall