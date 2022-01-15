Holmen Middle School students of the month for December

The following were chosen as the December Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School.
6th grade
- Jacob Roberts, child of Stacie and Kevin Roberts
- Wrigley Erlandson, child of Jessica and Marty Erlandson
- Sawyer Stetter, child of Sarah and Cale Stetter
7th grade
- Jacob Simmons, child of Tammy and Gary Simmons
- Bennett Schild, child of Leah and Zach Schild
- Katelyn Halverson, child of Dana and Brian Halverson
8th grade
- Jordan Bautch, child of Dr. Smita Rajasekaran and Gary Bautch
- Jackson Dwyer, child of Amanda and Dominic Miller and Ben Dwyer
- Lilah Dewey, child of Kristin and Joshua Dewey
The Holmen Virtual Academy (HVA) has selected the following students of the quarter:
People are also reading…
1st quarter:
- Aiden Rodgers (grade 6), child of Samantha Brown and Barry Rodgers
2nd quarter: Lana Wallace (grade 7), child of Cody Wallace and Jessica Peterson