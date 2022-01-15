 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holmen Middle School students of the month for December

The following were chosen as the December Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School.

6th grade

  • Jacob Roberts, child of Stacie and Kevin Roberts
  • Wrigley Erlandson, child of Jessica and Marty Erlandson
  • Sawyer Stetter, child of Sarah and Cale Stetter

7th grade

  • Jacob Simmons, child of Tammy and Gary Simmons
  • Bennett Schild, child of Leah and Zach Schild
  • Katelyn Halverson, child of Dana and Brian Halverson

8th grade

  • Jordan Bautch, child of Dr. Smita Rajasekaran and Gary Bautch
  • Jackson Dwyer, child of Amanda and Dominic Miller and Ben Dwyer
  • Lilah Dewey, child of Kristin and Joshua Dewey

The Holmen Virtual Academy (HVA) has selected the following students of the quarter:

1st quarter:

  • Aiden Rodgers (grade 6), child of Samantha Brown and Barry Rodgers

2nd quarter: Lana Wallace (grade 7), child of Cody Wallace and Jessica Peterson

