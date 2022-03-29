 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holmen Middle School students of the month for February

The following students were chosen as the February Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School:

6th Grade

Liam Nelson, child of Bobbie and Nathaniel Nelson

Alexis Grabowenski, child of Kelly and Thomas Grabowenski

Tyler Coenen, child of Jaclyn and Daniel Coenen

7th Grade

Ryan Thompson, child of Sarah and Matthew Thompson

Matthew Gamoke, child of Beth and Adam Gamoke

Adalyn Xiong, child of Mao and Huexeng Xiong

8th Grade

Danny Ott, child of Svetlanna Ott and Robert Ott

Alex Rasmussen, child of Alyssa and Michael Rasmussen

Gabi Stuhr, child of Stephanie Carroll and Daniel Stuhr

Coenen
Gamoke
Grabowenski
Nelson
Ott
Rasmussen
Stuhr
Thompson
Xiong
