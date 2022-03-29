Holmen Middle School students of the month for February

The following students were chosen as the February Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School:
6th Grade
Liam Nelson, child of Bobbie and Nathaniel Nelson
Alexis Grabowenski, child of Kelly and Thomas Grabowenski
Tyler Coenen, child of Jaclyn and Daniel Coenen
7th Grade
Ryan Thompson, child of Sarah and Matthew Thompson
Matthew Gamoke, child of Beth and Adam Gamoke
Adalyn Xiong, child of Mao and Huexeng Xiong
8th Grade
Danny Ott, child of Svetlanna Ott and Robert Ott
Alex Rasmussen, child of Alyssa and Michael Rasmussen
Gabi Stuhr, child of Stephanie Carroll and Daniel Stuhr