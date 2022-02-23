 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holmen Middle School students of the month for January

The following students were chosen as the January Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School.

6th Grade

Kaylee Banse, child of Ryan and Kelly Banse

Aiden Haugen, child of Angela Haugen

Kennedy Zitzner, child of Melanie and Kyle Zitzner

7th Grade

Michelle Lor, child of Mai Neng Vang and Hue Chi Lor

Emma Kulig, child of Amber and Mark Kulig

Logan Voss, child of Yvonne and Christopher Voss

8th Grade

Eliza Faherty, child of Ryan and Eleanor Faherty

Annika Reed, child of Sara and Travis Peters and Jesse and Sarah Reed

Sadie Venner, child of Amy and Richard Venner

