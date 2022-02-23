Holmen Middle School students of the month for January

The following students were chosen as the January Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School.
6th Grade
Kaylee Banse, child of Ryan and Kelly Banse
Aiden Haugen, child of Angela Haugen
Kennedy Zitzner, child of Melanie and Kyle Zitzner
7th Grade
Michelle Lor, child of Mai Neng Vang and Hue Chi Lor
Emma Kulig, child of Amber and Mark Kulig
Logan Voss, child of Yvonne and Christopher Voss
8th Grade
Eliza Faherty, child of Ryan and Eleanor Faherty
Annika Reed, child of Sara and Travis Peters and Jesse and Sarah Reed
Sadie Venner, child of Amy and Richard Venner