Holmen Middle School students of the month for March
Holmen Middle School students of the month for March

The following students were chosen as the March Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School:

6th Grade

Maycee Marson, child of Kevin Marson and Meghan Schoh-Marson

Taylor Wucki, child of Jason and Jennifer Wuckiand

Talia Bembnister, child of Joseph and Lori Bembnister

7th Grade

Addison Farr, child of Tabitha Farr and Dustin Manguson and Travis Farr

Abigail Holthe, child of Scott and Sarah Holthe

Jacob Lor, child of Dang Lor and Ia Lee

8th Grade

Karsen Nelson, child of Jessica and Jerry Tiffany and Ryan and Lanora Nelson

Gracie Waters, child of David and Carey Waters

Gina Vang, child of Peter Vang and Blia Thao

CRVA

6th Grade: Jacob McCormick, child of Jeremy and Krystal McCormick

7th Grade: Annalise Kerr, child of Jocelyn Field-Kerr and Aaron Kerr

8th Grade: Caleb Yang, child of Xue Yang and Pajas Moua

