Holmen Middle School students of the month for March

The following students were chosen as the March Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School:
6th Grade
Maycee Marson, child of Kevin Marson and Meghan Schoh-Marson
Taylor Wucki, child of Jason and Jennifer Wuckiand
Talia Bembnister, child of Joseph and Lori Bembnister
7th Grade
Addison Farr, child of Tabitha Farr and Dustin Manguson and Travis Farr
Abigail Holthe, child of Scott and Sarah Holthe
Jacob Lor, child of Dang Lor and Ia Lee
8th Grade
Karsen Nelson, child of Jessica and Jerry Tiffany and Ryan and Lanora Nelson
Gracie Waters, child of David and Carey Waters
Gina Vang, child of Peter Vang and Blia Thao
CRVA
6th Grade: Jacob McCormick, child of Jeremy and Krystal McCormick
7th Grade: Annalise Kerr, child of Jocelyn Field-Kerr and Aaron Kerr
8th Grade: Caleb Yang, child of Xue Yang and Pajas Moua