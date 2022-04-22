 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holmen Middle School students of the month for March

The following students were chosen as the March Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School:

6th Grade

Emilia (Emi) Suarez, child of Manuel and Sarah Suarez

Txwvfee Alex Vang, child of Mai Yia and Seng Vang

Emmeline Barnes, child of Barbara and Eric Barnes

7th Grade

Lauren Weissenberger, child of Vicky and Nathan Weissenberger

Audrina Yang, child of Theng Yang and True Chang

Apollo de la Rosa, child of Francisco and Heidi de la Rosa

8th Grade

Alejandra (Ali) Nunez, child of Tanya Sue Jacenko-Nunez

Charley Casey, child of Nate and Chastity Casey

Carson Malay, child of Wendy Malay and Ryan Malay

+8 
Barnes, Emmeline.jpg

Barnes
+8 
Casey, Charley.jpg

Casey
+8 
de la Rosa, Apollo.jpg

De la Rosa
+8 
Malay, Carson.jpg

Malay
+8 
Nunez, Alejandra (Ali).jpg

Nunez
+8 
Suarez, Emi.jpg

Suarez
+8 
Vang, Txwvfeej Alex.jpg

Vang
+8 
Weissenberger, Lauren.jpg

Weissenberger
+8 
Yang, Audrina.jpg

Yang
