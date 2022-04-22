Holmen Middle School students of the month for March

The following students were chosen as the March Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School:
6th Grade
Emilia (Emi) Suarez, child of Manuel and Sarah Suarez
Txwvfee Alex Vang, child of Mai Yia and Seng Vang
Emmeline Barnes, child of Barbara and Eric Barnes
7th Grade
Lauren Weissenberger, child of Vicky and Nathan Weissenberger
Audrina Yang, child of Theng Yang and True Chang
Apollo de la Rosa, child of Francisco and Heidi de la Rosa
8th Grade
Alejandra (Ali) Nunez, child of Tanya Sue Jacenko-Nunez
Charley Casey, child of Nate and Chastity Casey
Carson Malay, child of Wendy Malay and Ryan Malay