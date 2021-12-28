 Skip to main content
Holmen Middle School

Holmen Middle School students of the month for November

The following students were chosen as the November Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School:

6th Grade

Addison Bassuener, child of AJ and Kristy Bassuener

Noah Simonson, child of Devin and Megan Simonson

Rubianne Kinsman, child of Joshua and Angela Kinsman

7th Grade

Lainey Clarkin, child of Bradley and Anne Clarkin

Molly McBride, child of Mark and Gretchen McBride

Taj Hauser, child of Andrew and Jaime Hauser

8th Grade

Teagan Nelson, child of Matt and Jamie Nelson

Claire Churchill, child of William and Christine Churchill

Logan Pinnow, child of Brian and Jennifer Pinnow

+8 
Bassuener, Addison.jpg

Bassuener
+8 
Churchill, Claire.jpg

Churchill
+8 
Clarkin, Lainey.jpg

Clarkin
+8 
Hauser, Taj.jpg

Hauser
+8 
Kinsman, Rubianne.jpg

Kinsman
+8 
McBride, Molly.jpg

McBride
+8 
Nelson, Teagan.jpg

Nelson
+8 
Pinnow, Logan.jpg

Pinnow
+8 
Simonson, Noah.jpg

Simonson
