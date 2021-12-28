Holmen Middle School students of the month for November

The following students were chosen as the November Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School:
6th Grade
Addison Bassuener, child of AJ and Kristy Bassuener
Noah Simonson, child of Devin and Megan Simonson
Rubianne Kinsman, child of Joshua and Angela Kinsman
7th Grade
Lainey Clarkin, child of Bradley and Anne Clarkin
Molly McBride, child of Mark and Gretchen McBride
Taj Hauser, child of Andrew and Jaime Hauser
8th Grade
Teagan Nelson, child of Matt and Jamie Nelson
Claire Churchill, child of William and Christine Churchill
Logan Pinnow, child of Brian and Jennifer Pinnow