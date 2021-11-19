 Skip to main content
Holmen Middle School students of the month for October

The following students were chosen as the October Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School:

6th Grade

  • Graham Banwart, child of Matthew and Emma Banwart
  • Harper Tengblad, child of Andy and Andrea Tengblad
  • Preston McHugh, child of Nicholas and Amy McHugh

7th Grade

  • Daylan Herman, child of Jason and Katie Herman
  • James Gonzales, child of Robert and Kimberly Gonzales
  • Shawn Domack, child of Randy and Kasey Domack

8th Grade

  • Alex Berget, child of Cory and Tonya Berget
  • Isaac Vue, child of Koua and Nor Vue
  • Isabela Waters, child of John Waters and Hilary and Joshua Dummer
