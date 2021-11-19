Holmen Middle School students of the month for October

The following students were chosen as the October Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School:
6th Grade
- Graham Banwart, child of Matthew and Emma Banwart
- Harper Tengblad, child of Andy and Andrea Tengblad
- Preston McHugh, child of Nicholas and Amy McHugh
7th Grade
- Daylan Herman, child of Jason and Katie Herman
- James Gonzales, child of Robert and Kimberly Gonzales
- Shawn Domack, child of Randy and Kasey Domack
8th Grade
- Alex Berget, child of Cory and Tonya Berget
- Isaac Vue, child of Koua and Nor Vue
- Isabela Waters, child of John Waters and Hilary and Joshua Dummer