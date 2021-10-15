 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Holmen Middle School students of the month for September

  • 0

Holmen Middle School students of the month for September:

The following students were chosen as the September Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School.

6th Grade

  • Ellie Helgeson, child of Bryan and Cassie Helgeson
  • Leopold Pingree, child of Andrew and Sara Jo Pingree
  • Reese Tierney, child of Mark and Esther Tierney

7th Grade

  • Lila Laabs, child of Jeremy and Heidi Laabs
  • Hailey Rusak, child of Jacob and Amanda Rusak
  • Braden Hauser, child of Kyle and Libby Hauser

8th Grade

  • Angie Vang, child of Thor Vang and Tang Her
  • Crystal Xiong, child of Jony Xiong and Nou Xiong
  • Kaydin Moua, child of Vang Moua and Crystal Moua
+8 
Hauser, Braden.jpg

Hauser
+8 
Helgeson, Ellie.jpg

Helgeson
+8 
Laabs, Lila.jpg

Laabs
+8 
Moua, Kaydin.jpg

Moua
+8 
Pingree, Leopold.jpg

Pingree
+8 
Rusak, Hailey.jpg

Rusak
+8 
Tierney, Reese.jpg

Tierney
+8 
Vang, Angie.jpg

Vang
+8 
Xiong, Crystal.jpg

Xiong
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News