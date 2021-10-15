Holmen Middle School students of the month for September:
The following students were chosen as the September Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School.
6th Grade
- Ellie Helgeson, child of Bryan and Cassie Helgeson
- Leopold Pingree, child of Andrew and Sara Jo Pingree
- Reese Tierney, child of Mark and Esther Tierney
7th Grade
- Lila Laabs, child of Jeremy and Heidi Laabs
- Hailey Rusak, child of Jacob and Amanda Rusak
- Braden Hauser, child of Kyle and Libby Hauser
8th Grade
- Angie Vang, child of Thor Vang and Tang Her
- Crystal Xiong, child of Jony Xiong and Nou Xiong
- Kaydin Moua, child of Vang Moua and Crystal Moua