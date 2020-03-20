Holmen Parks changes schedule due to virus
In light of the current conditions surrounding the COVID-19 virus and to help contain the spread of it, the Holmen Park and Recreation Department is making changes to the following recreation programs:

Cancelled Programs (refunds will be issued)

  • Financial Workshops (April 1 and April 8)
  • April Fools Cupcakes (March 30)
  • Ballroom Dance (remainder of current session and March 31 & April 2 classes).
  • Horse Lessons

Suspended Programs (through April 5th)

  • Youth Soccer (Grades 1-8): All practices for the youth soccer teams.
  • Holmen Impact Volleyball program/teams
  • Yoga Morning Flow
  • Fit Seniors Plus
  • Adult Zumba.
  • Youth Soccer Academy: The start of the program will be moved to Monday, April 6.
  • Spring Youth Track: The start of the program will be moved to Monday, April 13.

There will be no practices/programs at this time. During this time we will be re-evaluating the status of these programs.

Call (608) 526-2152 or visit www.holmenwi.com/holmenpr for more information.

