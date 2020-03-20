Holmen Parks changes schedule due to virus

In light of the current conditions surrounding the COVID-19 virus and to help contain the spread of it, the Holmen Park and Recreation Department is making changes to the following recreation programs:
Cancelled Programs (refunds will be issued)
- Financial Workshops (April 1 and April 8)
- April Fools Cupcakes (March 30)
- Ballroom Dance (remainder of current session and March 31 & April 2 classes).
- Horse Lessons
You have free articles remaining.
Suspended Programs (through April 5th)
- Youth Soccer (Grades 1-8): All practices for the youth soccer teams.
- Holmen Impact Volleyball program/teams
- Yoga Morning Flow
- Fit Seniors Plus
- Adult Zumba.
- Youth Soccer Academy: The start of the program will be moved to Monday, April 6.
- Spring Youth Track: The start of the program will be moved to Monday, April 13.
There will be no practices/programs at this time. During this time we will be re-evaluating the status of these programs.
Call (608) 526-2152 or visit www.holmenwi.com/holmenpr for more information.