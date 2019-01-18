Khyl Berndt, a physical education teacher at Prairie View Elementary in Holmen, has been recognized for her contributions to the Wisconsin Health and Physical Education organization.
Berndt was one of six WHPE members recognized with service awards presented by the organization’s president at its banquet. She has been a physical education teacher with Holmen schools for 12 years.
“I have loved working with such an outstanding association that is devoted to providing professional development opportunities for our members and to be advocates for our amazing profession throughout the state,” Berndt said. “During my time on the WHPE board, I have worked with multiple different subcommittees on advocacy efforts, professional development opportunities, membership numbers and finding/building resources.”
The support and guidance the group provides to physical education and health teachers throughout Wisconsin helps the educators develop and conduct school and community programs in health education, physical education, recreation, dance and sports and athletics based upon the needs, interests and capacities of the individual.
Berndt’s association with the group has been a two-way street. A few years ago Berndt received a grant from the association providing her with resources for including more technology in the physical education setting.
Dedicated to her teaching profession and physical education in particular, Berndt feels blessed the School District of Holmen believes strongly in professional development, allowing her the opportunity to attend the state convention throughout her time teaching at Holmen.
“I believe that every child deserves a chance to learn about his or her body, as well as how to take care of it not just physically, but mentally and emotionally as well,” Berndt said.
“I try my best each day to provide meaningful lessons to my students at Prairie View Elementary in hope that when these students walk away from this building they will have a fantastic base of fundamental movement skills that they can than turn into lifelong movers as they grow up in our community.”
An association member for more than 12 years, Khyl served two years as the organization’s elementary vice president and eight years as treasurer, serving on the executive committee and the board of directors.
Patty Kestell, president of WHPE and physical education teacher at Thorson Elementary School in Cedarburg, said Berndt’s contributions as the treasurer made the organization fiscally sound and accountable for the organization’s expenditures.
Berndt also supports UW-La Crosse physical education student teachers with their educational development at the Holmen district and through her work with clinical students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.