Holmen is preparing for the road construction season with a $1,553,788 project in its northern development district.
The new roads would provide access to the village’s tax increment finance district #2.
At its April 4 meeting, the Holmen Public Works Committee reviewed plans for the roads that will connect to Hwy. 35. The committee members voted to recommend the Holmen Village Board approve the construction projects and accept the bid submitted by St. Joseph Construction.
Holmen Village Administrator Scott Heinig told the public works committee members the street projects would significantly impact development in the tax increment finance district.
“These streets not only will set the pattern for growth, they will be a game-changer for Holmen,” Heinig said. “We’re going to put in infrastructure that’s going to change Holmen forever.”
However, the village is still waiting for state approval on the plans.
“The state doesn’t want any intersections on 35,” Heinig said. “It’s been a politically uphill battle in getting them (plans) approved.”
The village administration is moving forward with the project so it can be conducted in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Hwy. 35 improvement project planned for the upcoming road construction season.
The 940-acre tax increment finance district is located in the northern end of the village, situated west of Hwy. 53 and north of Hwy. 35. Development in the district was slow in the years after its creation. However, the pace of development has begun to surge in the past couple years, with several major projects planned to begin this year.
Flooding response
Holmen Public Works Director Pete Mezera gave the public works committee members a report on his department’s response to the March flooding that occurred in the 1600 block of Holley Street.
His department worked to stay ahead of the spring thaw and rain that caused the high-water situations in the subdivision located along Sand Lake Road.
“It came too fast and too hard,” Mezera said. “We had kind of a hectic few days.”
He reported the pumping efforts were futile because water was being pumped into a detention pond that was over capacity. Some residents were evacuated and a number of homes had standing water in their basements.
“There’s never been something like this before,” Heinig said.
Adding to the snowmelt and rainfall, the runoff situation resulted because the ground was still frozen. The frost depth in the ground was significant because the lack of snow cover early in the winter allowed cold temperatures to go deeper into the ground.
Heinig reported the flooding situation improved when the ground thawed and was able to absorb the stormwater.
