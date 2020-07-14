Holmen plans parade for Class of 2020 July 24

The Holmen community will honor the Holmen High School Class of 2020 with a parade at 7 p.m. July 24
Seniors will parade through the village starting at Holmen Middle School and travel down Main Street, turn on East Wall Street and end at Viking Elementary School.
Residents are encouraged to line the parade route and show appreciation – with social distancing.
There are few rules for seniors:
- Seniors must ride, not walk the parade route.
- Social distancing should be practiced in the parade staging area.
- One to three seniors per vehicle. Students or parents may drive.
- Seniors may safely ride in decorated convertibles, fancy cars, trucks or any vehicle you choose.
- Banners, signs or balloons are welcome.
- Caps and gowns may be worn.
Holmen police and the Holmen Area Fire Department will assist.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!