Here Holmen grows again.
The village is likely to increase by almost 248 acres when the Holmen Village Board approves an annexation petition at its April meeting.
At its March 26 meeting, the Holmen Planning Commission voted to recommend the village board vote in favor of the petition.
The property, located along County Hwy V, has two parcels owned by Barry and Nancy Lee. One section is located in the town of Holland and the other, located east of Long Coulee Road and south of Keppel Road, is in the town of Onalaska.
“The state reviewed the petition and found it to be in the public interest,” Holmen Village Administrator Scott Heinig said. “The annexation is consistent with the boundary agreements with both Holland and Onalaska.”
The property is currently zoned agriculture and before any development would take place on the parcels, the owners would need to petition for rezoning. The owners did not present future plans for the property at the Holmen Planning Commission meeting.
Riverland Energy outpost
The design and building plans for a new outpost proposed by Riverland Energy Co-op were approved by the planning commission acting as the site plan and architectural review board for the village.
The SPAR board gave the OK for the construction project with the caveat an overflow pipe from a detention pond would not be included in the project.
“The overflow pipe would send water into the ditches along Granary,” Holmen Engineer Chris Dahl said. “Granary can’t take any more flow.”
The approval also included the condition that an apron at an access point doesn’t interfere with construction.
Riverland Energy has acquired land in Holmen’s tax increment finance district #2 to build a 5,000-square-foot office building and 14,000-square-foot vehicle storage and warehouse facility south of Schaller Boulevard.
Riverland is a member-owned nonprofit cooperative providing electric energy to nearly 15,000 members in Buffalo, Trempealeau, La Crosse counties and parts of Pepin and Jackson counties. The power supplier, headquartered in Arcadia, currently has an outpost in Onalaska.
According to Riverland Inventory and Facilities Manager Dean Sonsalla, the company has outgrown the Onalaska site and the Holmen property will provide the space needed to expand.
When the Holmen facility is completed, Riverland Energy will sell the Onalaska property.
