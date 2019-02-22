Pickleball is coming to Holmen.
At its Feb. 14 meeting, the Holmen Village Board approved a request from its Parks and Recreation Department to convert one of its tennis courts to two pickleball courts.
“These will be the first pickleball courts in Holmen,” said Mike Brogan, Holmen Parks and Recreation Department director. “I have had requests for at least the last five years. We have had groups put tape lines down on the existing courts and play pickleball at times. We had a pickleball orientation event in 2017 and had a good turnout.”
Brogan also noted the demand for more courts in the area is evident because the Onalaska courts at Oak Park have been extremely popular with the number of players exceeding the available courts. Many people are also playing inside at the area YMCAs.
The sport is played on a badminton-sized court using a modified tennis net and combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong.
Games can be played on indoor or outdoor courts, and matches can be played by single or double teams. Players use paddles that are smaller than tennis racket but larger than ping pong paddle and play with a perforated hard plastic ball.
At its Feb. 6 meeting, the Holmen Parks, Recreation and Library Committee voted to recommend the village board approve a quote of $25,085 to resurface one of the tennis courts in Remington Hills Park and convert the second court to a pickleball court.
“The tennis courts are 14 years old and would have to be resurfaced,” Brogan said. “The pickleball courts use the same surface.”
The parks department had budgeted $13,000 to resurface the two courts. However, the conversion has increased the cost. The department proposes to shift funds designated for the purchase of a bucket truck to the tennis/pickleball courts project.
Brogan hopes the courts will be ready by early summer, but the resurfacing will need to wait for warmer temperatures so materials can cure properly.
Village denies town’s rezoning request
The village board voted to deny a rezoning request for property currently in the town of Holland.
“The property owners were hoping to develop under town regulations,” Holmen Village Administrator Scott Heinig said. “They wanted to build in the town and stay in the town.”
The village’s authority to deny zoning requests for property in the town of Holland is provided in the boundary agreement the town and village signed in 2017.
The boundary agreement delineates the land the village can annex from the town along the Hwy 53. North corridor. The agreement also provides a cooperative development area north of Holmen’s Seven Bridges tax increment finance district.
Heinig said the property owners could immediately build their home in the village of Holmen without a zoning change.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.