Holmen Police Department investigating drive-by shooting that left one injured

The Holmen Police Department is investigating an apparent drive-by shooting on Saturday that resulted in minor injuries to a resident.

Police responded to a call on Cliffview Drive at 4:37 p.m. with reports of shots fired, according to a media release sent from the department on Sunday.

Initial investigation determined that someone drove by a residence and fired one round into an occupied residence, where one person was injured.

Police said that it has been determined that this is an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Holmen Police Department.

