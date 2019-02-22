Shelby Hornberg, a senior at Holmen High School, is a finalist in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship program.
Hornberg is among 15,000 semifinalists nationwide who have advanced to finalist standing by scoring in the top 1 percent of the 1.6 million students who took the Preliminary SAT Test during junior year.
The program will award National Merit Scholarships to about half of all finalists beginning in March based on student abilities, skills and accomplishments.
Hornberg is one of only 26 Holmen students recognized as National Merit Scholarship finalists since the program began in 1955.
She plans to major in science and pursue a degree in pediatrics in medicine. She plans to attend either the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse or the University of Minnesota after graduating from Holmen High School in May.
