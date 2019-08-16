It’s Kornfest weekend in Holmen — the 56th annual edition.
Festivities run through 11 p.m. Sunday at Halfway Creek Park in Holmen.
Charcoal chicken and buttered corn will be on sale during the weekend at the south end of the park.
Kornfest will also feature a Fun Run on Saturday, including a 10K and two-mile run, as well as runs for various age groups.
Registration for the race will include a souvenir T-shirt and runner’s bib and will cost $20 on the day of the race.
This year’s Kornfest parade steps off at 11 a.m. Saturday on Main Street.
The car show begins at 8 a.m. Sunday behind Holmen Middle School.
The Holmen Knights of Columbus Council 9385 will served its annual biscuits-and-gravy breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon Sunday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, across from the Holmen Middle School.
Breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, eggs, toast and beverages including coffee, milk and orange juice. Cost is $7, $3 for children ages 6 to 10 and free to children 5 and younger. Everyone is welcome and carry-outs are available. Money raised goes toward college scholarships, food pantry donations and local fire and disaster relief.
Kornfest is sponsored by the Morris Snuggerud Holmen American Legion Post 284 and the Kornfest Parade is sponsored by the Holmen Lions Club.
