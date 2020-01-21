Holmen society to explore area's African-American heritage
Holmen society to explore area's African-American heritage

The Holmen Area Historical Society will host the “Enduring Families Theater Project” Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Producer Denise Christy-Moss and her team will explore the local history of African-Americans in our area.

The goals of this project are to “build a more cohesive multicultural community through an inclusive history, to provide venues for community discussions and to create opportunities for direct interactions between diverse peoples.”

The program begins at 7 p.m. at the Holmen Village Hall. 

