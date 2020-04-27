Holmen starts work on bridge project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Street construction season has started in Holmen. In addition to a roundabout at Gaarder Road and Main Street, construction has begun on an extension of Hale Drive along with a bridge over Halfway Creek.

The Holmen Village Board has awarded Lunda Construction Co. of Black River Falls the bridge project in the amount of $2,808,159.60.

The bridge will allow motorists to access the Remington Hills and Cole Farm additions from Holmen Drive by way of Hale Drive, tying into Judith Court.

Built of both concrete and steel, the bridge will have a span of about 400 feet. It will have a slight slant because of the elevation difference between Holmen Drive and Judith Court.

A four-way stop at the intersection of Judith Court and Pioneer Drive will be installed to soften traffic flow. Holmen Village Administrator Scott Heinig said the signs were planned for the intersection even if the bridge wouldn’t be built.

Heinig also noted the Hale Drive extension and Halfway Creek bridge project has been in the plans for some time.